Walker starts for Man City against Madrid winger Vinicius

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez, who started in City's win over Leeds, are on the bench
AFP May 09, 2023
<p>Manchester City’s English defender Kyle Walker (L) vies with Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola starts with Kyle Walker at right back to combat the pacy threat of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

The Premier League leaders are without injured defender Nathan Ake at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva return in attack, either side of star striker Erling Haaland.

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez, who started in City’s win over Leeds on Saturday, are on the bench.

Carlo Ancelotti selects the Real Madrid side many expected, with Toni Kroos at the base of midfield ahead of Aurelien Tchouameni, who has not been in good form.

Eduardo Camavinga starts at left-back, while Antonio Rudiger steps in for the suspended Eder Militao.

Rodrygo, who struck two late goals as a substitute last season against City to send Madrid into the final, starts after his Copa del Rey heroics on Saturday.

