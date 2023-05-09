EU urges patience after Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case

European Union on Tuesday while reacting to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case stated that patience is necessary during this difficult and tense situation.

The EU spokesperson said the current difficult and tense situation in Pakistan requires patience, and the problems faced by the country must be resolved by Pakistanis themselves, and emphasised the need for sincere dialogue and adherence to the rule of law in order to solve the issues at hand.

Enraged PTI activists across the country have taken to the streets to protest the arrest of Imran Khan, resulting in violent protests. The protesters have blocked roads in various cities and even disrupted mobile phone services.

The deposed premier was arrested today by a team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with assistance from Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case from the Judicial Complex Compound following which he was shifted to NAB Rawalpindi office.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that Mr Khan is bent on harming Pakistan by joining the anti-national forces, adding that if anyone tries to spoil the situation, the law will come into action with full force.