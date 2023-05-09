Mushk Kaleem opens up about father’s disappearance, rishta culture and marriage

Model Mushk Kaleem, known for her openness about her struggles with conservative family values and body dysmorphia, recently opened up about another traumatic experience in her life.

In an appearance on Frieha Altaf’s FWhy podcast, Kaleem revealed that her father had been kidnapped by Somalian pirates while working for an American cargo shipping company in Nigeria ten years ago and has been missing ever since.

Kaleem shared that her mother had informed her that her father’s death certificate had been made due to the difficulty of obtaining paperwork for missing individuals in Pakistan. The model also spoke about her background, revealing that she is Urdu speaking and her maternal family migrated from India.

During the podcast, the conversation shifted towards Kaleem’s marriage to Nadir Zia, who she described as being older than her and from a different background. The model shared that they met at a rave through mutual friends while both were moving on from previous relationships. The two gave their relationship a fair shot, and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, they tied the knot.

Kaleem also discussed the societal backlash that she and other models like Sadaf Kanwal have faced for marrying people who were at the end of their previous relationships. She explained that divorces in Pakistan can take more than a year to finalize, and some people believed that she should have waited until the paperwork was complete before marrying her current husband. Despite initial concerns from her mother and others, Kaleem and her husband are now on good terms.

The model expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to clarify her marriage to the public, as she does not often give interviews. Overall, Kaleem’s appearance on the FWhy podcast shed light on the personal struggles and experiences of a successful model and the societal pressures that she has faced.