SPC, DSP among several police personnel injured in mob attack after Imran Khan’s arrest

Several police personnel and officials including Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Station House Officer (SHO) were injured in a protest staged against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to Balochistan Police spokesman, an agitated mob attacked the police in the area, leading to serious injuries of the SPC, DSP Cantt, and SHO Bijli Road Police Station. He said that the violent crowd also set two police vehicles on fire during the incident.

The spokesperson further stated that the police will take legal action against the violent mob and emphasised that no one is above the law. He stated that the mob was armed and caused serious injuries to several police officers, as well as setting two police vehicles on fire.

In response, the police have arrested several political party workers for their involvement in the attack on the police and other criminal activities. The spokesperson further reiterated that the police will not tolerate anyone taking the law into their own hands and will ensure that justice is served

The spokesperson has announced that normalcy has been restored in the city and the traffic is moving smoothly after the recent violent protests. The police have urged citizens to maintain peace and not participate in any violent demonstrations. “The police will take strict legal action against anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands,” the spokesperson said and added the situation is being closely monitored, and law enforcement agencies are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.