Now you can earn from reels on Instagram, Facebook

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is expanding its ad presence on Reels, the short-form video feature, and revamping its payment structure for creators.

The change comes after Meta paused its bonus program, which rewarded creators based on specific goals.

Meta is now accelerating its plan to introduce ads on Reels, with thousands of creators eligible for the monetization program on Facebook.

A similar program will be tested on Instagram in the coming weeks. Unlike traditional revenue-sharing models, Meta will pay creators based on their public Reels’ performance rather than ad earnings.

Initially, payouts will be determined by the number of views, emphasizing engagement.

This shift was influenced by previous tests that showed ad-based payments could adversely affect creators due to factors beyond their control.

Reels, while highly engaging, has proven less monetizable than other features. Meta continues to optimize the ad experience for Reels.

Specific earnings for creators under the new program are yet to be disclosed, as payouts will vary widely based on individual performance.