Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 9th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 9th May 2023 May 09, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 9th May 2023 Recommended Imran ignored notices to appear in court, challenged them: minister SPC, DSP among several police personnel injured in mob attack after Imran Khan’s arrest Law minister’s opinion to be sought before providing parliamentary record to SC Related Stories Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Most Popular Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil’s father passes away FIA takes massive action at Islamabad airport for passengers screening IMF puts up new demand for $1.1 billion loan revival programme