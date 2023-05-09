Fakhar Zaman wins Player of the month award for April

Fakhar Zaman was rewarded for his outstanding performance in the ODI series against New Zealand, as he won the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the month award for April.

Fakhar Zaman had scored two centuries against New Zealand in the first two ODI matches, which meant he became fourth Pakistani to score three consecutive centuries in ODI.

The left-hand opener had also scored 100 in the last ODI against New Zealand in January, so he also made a place in top 5 of the ODI Rankings.

He tweeted that Mark Chapman had scored a lot of runs against Pakistan so he thought the Kiwi batter will win the award.

He also thanked all his voters and supporters, and said they had a huge role in helping him win the award.