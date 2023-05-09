BTS’ J-Hope sends message to parents from military training center

South Korean boy band BTS is on a hiatus as its members fulfill their mandatory military service. After Jin, J-Hope has become the second member to start his military training, leaving fans emotional.

Recently, J-Hope sent a message to his parents from the training center on the occasion of Parents’ Day, which is celebrated on May 8 in South Korea. The Camp, the official website of the Korean military that updates trainees’ families, released a new picture of J-Hope holding the handwritten message for his parents, which read, “Mom, dad, I’m greeting you in celebration of Parents’ Day. Thank you for giving birth to and raising me. I love you. Your son Hoseok.”

BTS debuted in 2013 with its seven members, and last year, they announced that they would fulfill their military service for their country. Jin started his military service in December, turning 30 years old, and J-Hope joined the military on April 18, bidding an emotional goodbye to his fans and bandmates. The ARMY, as BTS fans are known, were concerned about how J-Hope was doing at the center, but some photos of him brought them comfort.

Fans expressed their emotions on social media. One fan wrote, “Oh, it’s so cute. Your parents must be very proud of you. Happy Parents’ Day,” while another penned, “You are an exemplary man, wonderful with a lot of love and affection, very grateful to your parents who gave you life.” A third user wrote, “Thank you, my love, and congratulations to your parents for raising such a special son,” and a fourth said, “J-Hope, that was so beautiful.”

BTS’s members have always been vocal about their love for their country, and the decision to fulfill their military service has been a testament to their commitment. While their absence has left the ARMY missing them, the fans continue to support and celebrate their favorite band’s journey.