Facebook, Twitter, YouTube shut down in Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

In a move aimed at maintaining law and order amid escalating tensions, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has temporarily shut down popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, on the recommendation of the interior ministry.

This decision comes in the wake of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister, Imran Khan, earlier today.

The arrest of Imran Khan has triggered widespread protests and demonstrations across the country, leading to concerns about the maintenance of public order.

The decision to shut down social media platforms was made to prevent the circulation of provocative messages, rumours, and incendiary material that could exacerbate the already tense situation.

By temporarily disabling access to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, authorities hope to limit the spread of misinformation and mitigate the risk of further unrest.

However, the move has sparked debates about the impact on freedom of expression and the right to access information.

The duration of the social media blackout has not been specified by the PTA.