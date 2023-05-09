Junaid Niazi’s emotional outburst on social media over animal cruelty goes viral

Junaid Jamshed Niazi, a rising star in the Pakistani drama industry, recently broke into tears on social media after watching a video of animal abuse. The actor/model, who is known for his soft heart and caring nature, was deeply affected by the video and took to social media to share his sadness with his followers.

In the video, a cat was being subjected to cruelty by an unknown perpetrator. Junaid was visibly upset after watching the footage and could not hold back his tears. He expressed his disappointment and frustration at the rampant animal abuse in Pakistan and the lack of action against those who commit such heinous acts.

Animal cruelty is a widespread issue in Pakistan, with countless cases of abuse and neglect reported every year. Despite laws being in place to protect animals, the justice system is often unable to take action against the perpetrators, leaving them free to continue their cruel behavior.

Junaid’s emotional response to the video has drawn widespread attention and praise from his followers, who have commended him for his sensitivity and compassion. Many have called for stricter laws and harsher punishments for those who commit animal abuse, and have urged others to follow Junaid’s example in speaking out against such cruelty.

Junaid, who began his career in the fashion industry before moving into acting, has quickly become one of the most sought-after talents in the Pakistani drama industry. His debut project, Sinf e Aahan, received critical acclaim, and he has since gone on to star in several other successful projects.

Despite his success, Junaid has remained humble and grounded, and has used his platform to raise awareness about important social issues such as animal welfare. His emotional response to the video of animal abuse is a testament to his character and his commitment to making a positive impact in the world.