Warner Bros releases official trailer for ‘Meg 2: The Trench’

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for “Meg 2: The Trench,” showcasing even more sea monsters in the upcoming film. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 hit, “The Meg,” with Jason Statham reprising his role as rescue diver Jonas Taylor.

This time, he is joined by Wu Jing, Sienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis, and Shuya Sophia to explore an ancient ecosystem and encounter prehistoric creatures, including one of the largest sea creatures in recorded history.

View this post on Instagram

Described as a larger-than-life thrill ride that takes action to higher heights and even greater depths, the movie promises to be a pulse-pounding race against time as the team is pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers. They must use advanced technology and even bare feet to outsmart their merciless predators and survive.

The official synopsis reads: “Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.”

View this post on Instagram

Directed by Ben Wheatley, the script is written by Dean Georgaris, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. The movie also stars Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Notably, Li Bingbing, who led the original movie opposite Statham, will not be returning for the sequel.

The trailer promises to take the audience on an electrifying cinematic experience, where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement. “Meg 2: The Trench” is set to hit theaters on August 4th, and fans of the original movie are already eagerly anticipating the sequel’s release.