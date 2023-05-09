Manoj Bajpayee stars in hard-hitting courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’

ZEE5 has released the trailer for ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, a direct-to-digital original film by Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios, and Suparn S Varma, featuring the acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Inspired by true events, the legal drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki is about a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought for justice in an extraordinary case of rape of a minor under the POCSO act. The film shows the battle between an ordinary man’s willpower and the power of a self-styled godman, where the victory of willpower triumphs over any person above the law.

The courtroom drama features Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Manoj Bajpayee, in one of his finest performances as PC Solanki. Director Apoorv Singh Karki is making his debut with the film, and Producer Vinod Bhanushali stated that it’s a “courtroom drama that makes you question people’s faith and beliefs, what’s right and wrong,” and that the film is a testament to Manoj Bajpayee’s “interpretation of Solanki ji’s character, Apoorv’s dedication and passion to bring this story to life with Suparn’s expertise.”

Suparn S Varma, who is the co-producer of the film, expressed his appreciation for the theme of the film, which he says resonates with society and raises pertinent questions guided by the spirit of the common man. He believes that the film will inspire audiences with the courage of a young girl and the power of a common man who uses the system in his fight for justice, addressing themes like faith, power, and willpower.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 23rd May 2023. The trailer has already created a buzz, with Manoj Bajpayee describing his role as an “inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice,” and director Apoorv Singh Karki eagerly anticipating the audiences’ reaction to the film.