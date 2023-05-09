Saba Qamar battling severe lung infection

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar recently shared a concerning update, revealing that she is battling a severe lung infection. The acclaimed actor took to her Instagram Story to post an image from her hospital bed, showing a cannula inserted in the back of her hand.

Saba explained that the infection was caused by the common use of diesel fuel on film sets to create smog effects.

This alarming revelation highlights the importance of safety measures on film sets, where such precautions can sometimes be overlooked. The fact that someone as prominent as Saba was unable to avoid such an incident emphasizes the unfortunate prioritization of aesthetics over the well-being of individuals.

Saba urged everyone to refrain from using diesel fuel, emphasizing its harmful effects on health and sharing her own firsthand experience with its consequences. She wrote, “It’s been a few days [that] I’m suffering with lungs infection because of the diesel being used very commonly on the sets to create the smog effect. I urge everyone to stop using diesel fuel because it really is injurious to health. No one knows better than I do, and it is the worst feeling ever.”

Saba’s Kamli filmmaker, Sarmad Khoosat, also weighed in on the issue. He shared a post to update fans about Saba’s health and expressed his frustration with the obsession with haze in visuals on sets. Sarmad wrote, “And if it’s so inevitable, then we need to find better solutions for this.” He concluded the message by sending prayers for Saba’s quick recovery.

Saba’s revelation is a timely reminder of the need to prioritize safety measures on film sets. The health and well-being of individuals must be given more importance than aesthetics. It is hoped that Saba’s experience will prompt filmmakers to implement safer methods and avoid the use of harmful substances on sets.