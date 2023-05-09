Private schools to remain closed on Wednesday

The matric board exams in Karachi will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) according to the schedule. However, private schools across the country will remain closed amidst the ongoing political uncertainty after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Cambridge Board exams for tomorrow have also been suspended.

The exam controller of Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) said that Biology paper will be taken tomorrow morning at 9:30am as scheduled while English paper of matric general group will be taken at 1:30pm.

However, the private schools across the country will remain closed. A notification in this regard has been issued by the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF).

APPSF President Kashif Mirza announced that the schedule for regular classes of private schools will be released tomorrow after careful consideration of the ongoing situation.

He has urged students, teachers, staff, and parents to remain calm and cautious in light of the emergency situation.

It should be noted that, after the arrest of deposed former PM Imran Khan, the political situation in the country has become tense. Violent protests have broken out in different parts of the country and PTI workers are reportedly involved in acts of vandalism.

The situation is being closely monitored by the authorities as the protests continue to intensify. The political unrest has raised concerns about the safety of citizens and the stability of the country.