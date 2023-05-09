Halle Bailey’s performance as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ praised

Disney’s upcoming musical fantasy film, The Little Mermaid, is set to be released worldwide on May 26, 2023. The much-awaited premiere took place recently and early reviews are already raving about the film.

Halle Bailey’s performance as Disney’s Mermaid Princess Ariel has been well received and director Rob Marshall is also receiving accolades for delivering an enchanting tale on the big screen, while still retaining the essence of Disney Princess films.

View this post on Instagram

In an interview with a tabloid, Marshall discussed the casting of the film, stating that the film is about Ariel finding her voice, which resonated with the production crew. Halle Bailey also shared her perspective on playing Ariel, stating that she wanted to bring freshness to the character and was grateful for the opportunity to show her true self.

View this post on Instagram

The film has generated a lot of buzz on social media, with users praising Halle Bailey’s performance as Ariel and many deeming it to be Disney’s best live-action remake. Critics have also been overwhelmingly positive about the film, with many praising Rob Marshall’s direction and Halle Bailey’s note-perfect star-making performance.

Variety’s editor, Jazz Tangcay, called the film “magical, emotional, and enchanting,” and stated that it is Disney’s best-ever live-action film. Another critic, Zoë Rose Bryant, praised Halle Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World” and stated that the film retains the heart and soul of the story, making it feel fresh and new again.

However, some social media users cautioned against trusting critics and encouraged audiences to wait for audience scores before celebrating too early.

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in 3D on May 26, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Eric.