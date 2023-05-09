Apple brings pro-level editing to iPad with Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro!

Apple has expanded its creative software offerings for the iPad with the launch of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

The apps, which will be available on Tuesday, May 23, bring professional video editing and music creation capabilities to Apple’s tablet.

Both apps have been optimized for touch interaction and feature new enhancements tailored specifically for the iPad.

Final Cut Pro introduces a jog wheel for precise editing and a Live Drawing feature that allows users to draw on videos using the Apple Pencil.

Logic Pro supports multi-touch gestures and utilizes the iPad Pro’s built-in microphones for high-quality audio recording.

The apps also include unique features like Pro Camera Mode for capturing and editing videos on the go.

To complement touch controls, Apple ensures compatibility with external keyboards such as the Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio.

Final Cut Pro requires an M1 chip or later, while Logic Pro is available on iPads with an A12 Bionic chip or newer.

Both apps will be priced at $4.99 per month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial.