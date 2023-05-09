Punjab Caretaker CM Naqvi promises action against vandals

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed strong condemnation of the recent acts of vandalism carried out by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists on army and police properties across various cities.

The chief minister characterized the incidents as acts of sheer terrorism rather than political expression, vowing not to spare anyone involved in the assault on the state of Pakistan.

The wave of violence unfolded in several cities following the arrest of Imran Khan.

Fuelled by outrage and dissent, PTI activists resorted to vandalism, targeting army and police properties as a form of protest.

The acts of destruction included the torching of vehicles, damaging of infrastructure, and assault on law enforcement personnel.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, vehemently denounced these incidents, categorizing them as acts of terrorism that threaten the stability and security of the nation.

He stressed that such violence has no place.

“I want to make it clear that this is not politics; it’s sheer terrorism,” Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared in a tweet. “My promise to the nation is that we will not spare a single person involved in this attack on the state of Pakistan. The rule of law will prevail, and justice will be served.”