Parineeti Chopra, AAP MP Raghav Chadha set to get engaged this weekend

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are set to get engaged this coming Saturday, May 13. According to a source close to the couple, “It (the engagement) is happening. She is getting engaged on Saturday, 13th. The engagement preps are on. Parineeti has already left for Delhi.”

The news of their engagement has been circulating for a while now. Last month, the couple was spotted together in London and Mumbai, which sparked dating rumors. They have been seen together several times, from picking each other up at the airport to going to restaurants together. However, they have never confirmed nor denied their relationship status.

Parineeti and Raghav were recently seen leaving a restaurant after a dinner date, where they were photographed by the paparazzi. In the video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Parineeti can be seen wearing an all-black outfit, while Raghav looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila,’ alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film is said to be inspired by the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. She will also be starring in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Capsule Gill.’

The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai,’ where she shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, among others. Parineeti was originally supposed to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal,’ but opted out of the film to work on Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming project.

The engagement news has created a buzz on social media, with fans of the actress and politician expressing their excitement and sending their best wishes to the couple. Fans are eagerly waiting for more details on the engagement and any future wedding plans.