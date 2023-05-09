Electric supply to Zaman Park suspended

In the aftermath of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former premier Imran Khan, the electric supply to his Lahore residence -Zaman Park - has been suspended.

The arrest of Imran Khan sparked outrage among PTI workers and supporters. Seeking justice for their leader, a large number of PTI workers assembled in different parts of the country.

The protest swiftly gained momentum, with participants demanding his immediate release.

As tensions escalated, the local power distribution company decided to temporarily cut off electricity supply in and around Zaman Park.

The power outage affected not only the residence of Imran Khan but also neighbouring houses in the vicinity.

Despite the power disruption, the PTI chairman’s residence remained functional through the use of a generator, ensuring a continuous supply of electricity.