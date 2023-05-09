Punjab Olympics gets Rs 20 million grant for National Games

Punjab’s contingent for the 34th National Games got a green signal as Rs 20 million were transferred to Punjab Olympics’ account by the Sports Board.

It was reported that each member of the 461-member contingent of Punjab, will get a daily allowance of Rs 1500.

The journey of Punjab players towards Quetta will begin today (Tuesday) whereas the team events will start on 12 May.

Secretary Punjab Olympics Idrees Haider Khawaja said that they were hopeful of better results from the athletes at the National Games.

The opening ceremony of the games will be held on 22 May.