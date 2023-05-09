Tips Punjabi releases “Sakhiye Saheliye” ft. Sonam Bajwa from film “Godday Godday Chaa”

Tips Punjabi has released the first track from their upcoming film ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ titled “Sakhiye Saheliye” in a grand manner with a lot of fun banter, naach-gaana, and pomp.

The song features the raw and powerful vocals of Jasmeen Akhtar, soulful music by Rakesh Raxx, and lyrics by Harinder Kour, along with choreography by Mehul Gadani, making it a soul-touching experience.

Actress Sonam Bajwa, who plays a lead role in the film, shared her excitement about the track, stating that “Sakhiye Saheliye is such a beautiful song telling a tale of friendship. Jasmeen Akhtar’s raw vocals give you goosebumps. It was amazing shooting with a female-centric cast.”

Jasmeen Akhtar, the singer behind the song, spoke about her experience recording it, stating that “Sakhiye Saheliye is a fun track. It has that OG sangeet vibe where women are playing dholak and singing & dancing to songs,” and added that she thinks “songs like Sakhiye Saheliye attract millennials & Genz because of its rawness. I can see it becoming a hot favorite at Sangeet.”

‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a family entertainer that follows the story of Sonam Bajwa’s character and her mission to attend the Baraat ceremony during a time when women were not allowed to do so due to societal restrictions. Despite facing suppression, the women in the movie yearn to be part of the ceremony and plan to start their own baraat, defying the norms that restrict them.

The film also stars Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz, and is penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is set to release on May 26th and is expected to be a complete family entertainer that will appeal to all age groups. The release of the song has created a buzz among the audience, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen.