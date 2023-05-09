Pakistani celebs react strongly to Imran Khan’s arrest

The recent arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by Rangers in Islamabad has caused a wave of reactions from Pakistani celebrities. The news has spread like wildfire, and many people are taking to social media to voice their opinions.

Imran Khan, who is also a former cricketer and the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, was taken into custody on allegations of corruption related to his party’s foreign funding. There have also been reports of torture on his injured leg, which was fractured after being hit by four bullets last year.

The arrest has caused a major stir among Pakistani celebrities, who have expressed their views on the matter through social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Maya Ali, a famous Pakistani actress, expressed her shock and disbelief at the news. She tweeted, “This is really sad and a big setback for our country. Hope everything settles down soon.”

Another Pakistani celebrity, Shahveer Jafry, expressed his concern about the situation and urged people to remain calm. He tweeted, “It’s a difficult time for the country, but we need to stay strong and united. Violence is never the answer.”

Ahmed Ali Butt, a popular actor and comedian, also shared his thoughts on the matter. He said, “This is a very sensitive issue, and we need to be very careful about how we react. Let’s hope that justice is served and that the truth prevails.”

Hassan Raheem, a renowned Pakistani artist also took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation. He tweeted, “Abay inkay baap ka mulk thori hai,” meaning that their fathers don’t own the country.

The reactions from Pakistani celebrities show that the news of Imran Khan’s arrest has caused widespread concern and unrest in the country. The situation remains tense, and it remains to be seen how it will unfold in the coming days.