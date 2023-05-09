Protests continue, as over 100 PTI activists booked, dozens held across country

A day after the dramatic arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, and massive protests and violence in several cities across the country, cases are being registered against the PTI workers, supporters, and leaders across the country over arson, violence and blocking roads.

On the other hand, protests against the arrest have resumed in several cities.

Islamabad

In Islamabad’s four police stations, more than 100 PTI workers have been booked in separate cases. The cases were registered in Ramna, Khanna, Tarnol and Loi Bher police stations of Islamabad following protest and vandalism on the arrest of Imran Khan.

The first information reports include provisions for arson, damage to property and assault on police personnel.

PTI workers have meanwhile resumed protest at the Srinagar Highway and pelted the police with stones and set fire to trees. The protesters also burnt a policeman’s motorcycle, while the force fired tear gas to disperse them.

Multan

In Multan, 50 PTI activists, including former MPA Malik Wasif Rawn, have been arrested over vandalism during Tuesday’s protests.

A case was filed against 36 nominated PTI workers and leaders in Multan, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Malik Amir Dogar, Aun Abbas Bappi, Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed and Asad Umar, as well as 250 unidentified.

The charges include 14 charges, including terrorism.

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi police has also registered four cases in various police stations, including Civil Lines, Sadiqabad, City and Ganj Mandi, against the PTI workers as well as former MPAs on similar charges. The cases were registered against Section 7 of the ATA.

More than 50 PTI workers nominated in the cases have arrested, the police spokesperson said, adding more than 100 workers were taken into custody across the district.

Lahore

Over in Lahore, the police has started the process of identifying the people involved in violent protest after the arrest of Imran Khan.

During the protest, government and private properties were damaged.

Later, PTI workers armed with clubs stormed the Shadman police station in Lahore. The agitated workers damaged the police station gate, and a motorcycle and car.

The baton-wielding workers reached the police station in a truck.

A group of PTI supporters is also protesting on The Mall where a large police contingent has been deployed. The protesters also set fire to a WASA tanker, while the police resorted to shelling to disperse the protesters.

Also, lawyers in the lower courts of Lahore staged a partial strike against the arrest of Imran Khan. However, the lawyers are appearing in important cases.

The Lahore Bar had called for a complete strike today.

In an important meeting chaired by interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the security situation, a decision was taken to arrest anyone who disturbed peace in the city. “We will not let anyone violate the law,” the CM said.

Gujranwala

Cases have also been registered in Gujranwala’s Cantt, Saddar and Sabzi Mandi police stations

Gujranwala: Cases involving firing, illegal weapons and damage to property as well as terrorism provisions

Gujranwala: All three cases were registered in the police complaint

Gujranwala: Hundreds of unknown persons including local leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf nominated

Sadiqabad

A case was also registered in the Sadiqabad Saddar police station against two provincial assembly candidates and dozens of PTI workers over protests following Imran Khan’s arrest.

The police claimed the protesters burnt tyres on the national highway, while over 20 workers were arrested during overnight raids.

Faisalabad

In Faisalabad, a second case has been registered against 300 PTI workers, including the local leadership, on charges of terrorism, vandalism and damage to government property.

However, the police have not been able to arrest any of the suspects involved in both the cases.

Rahim Yar Khan

Cases have also been filed in the Iqbalabad and Sadiqabad police stations of Rahim Yar Khan for blocking the national highway.

In the Iqbalabad police station, a case was registered against 20 named and 95 unidentified people, including two women. The Sadiqabad Saddar police station case included 32 named and 80 unidentified workers.

Peshawar

Over in Peshawar, protests by PTI workers have once again broken out, and protesters have reportedly set an ambulance parked at Assembly Chowk alight.

In retaliation, the police force reportedly resorted to shelling to disperse the protesters.

Cases against violent PTI protesters have also been registered in Pattoki, Liaquatpur, Attock, Sialkot, Burewala, Hyderabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi on charges of arson, blocking roads and violence during Tuesday’s protests.

PTI workers also staged a protest in Burewala against Imran Khan’s arrest and pelted police with stones.

In Hyderabad, a case was registered against PTI leaders and workers at the Qasimabad police station for attempting to block the M-9 motorway during Tuesday’s protest.

The case was registered against 16 arrested people, including five women, on charges of interfering in official business, police claimed.

In Sialkot, the case was registered against 54 nominated and 300 unidentified people under terrorism and other provisions over arson and violence.

PTI leader Usman Dar’s brother Umar Dar has also been nominated in the case.

In Pattoki, 23 people were nominated and over 70 unidentified people booked in the case.

In Liaquatpur, three cases have been filed against 95 suspects, including the local PTI leadership and workers on charges of blocking roads, interference in official work and assault on police.

The case in Attock names more than 77 PTI workers, while 21 were arrested. Police claimed 10 officials, including the DSP, were injured from stone pelting on GT Road.

In another case in Attock, 40 PTI workers have been booked and three arrested. Raids are being conducted to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The FIR claims PTI workers were armed and also snatched tear gas gun from the police. The Peshawar, Islamabad National Highway remained blocked for seven hours, the FIR added.

Stone-pelting at Rana Sana’s house

In the matter of pelting stones at the residence of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad, a case of terrorism and vandalism has been registered against 250 people, including the local PTI leadership.

Police claimed suspects had attacked the house of the minister under a plan. Dozens of police personnel were injured due to the stone pelting by PTI workers, they added.

The Sindh chief minister has said that he will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands. The protesters will be held accountable for setting fire to two bowsers, a bus and a checkpost.

In a statement, the spokesman of the Sindh chief minister said MuradAli Shah visited different areas of the city and reviewed the damage situation.

The CM said if any miscreant resorts to any violence, they will be dealt with strictly.

Lahore DIG operations injured

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye has reportedly been badly injured during the protests by PTI workers. He is said to have received a deep internal wound in his eye.

DIG Rizvi and other injured policemen are undergoing treatment at Services Hospital where ophthalmologists have started a surgery on the DIG.

Reportedly, 26 injured police personnel were shifted to Services Hospital. They were allegedly brutally tortured with batons and rods, according to sources at the Services Hospital.

Police personnel are being discharged when the condition is normal, Services Hospital Administration

At least two killed in clashes

At least two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists were killed in Quetta and Malakand during clashes with the law enforcement agencies, while dozens were injured.

Vandalism at military properties

On Tuesday, PTI activists and supporters in many parts of the country headed to the army installations as law and order situation continued to deteriorate following arrest of Imran Khan.

Videos emerged on social media soon after ex-PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today.

The clips showed charged PTI activists chanting slogans against the government as well as Pakistan Army.

The baton-wielding demonstrators reached inside General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi.

In other videos, they could be seen vandalising the army properties in different cities of the country including, Lahore and Karachi, and setting public properties on fire.

The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators but to no avail as the law enforcers retreated.

A video from Karachi showed angry protesters pelting stones at the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Shahrah-e-Faisal. They also set a Rangers picket established on the road on fire.

Police mobile vans and other public properties were also set ablaze by agitated demonstrators in different parts of the country.

Body found

Meanwhile, a body was found from a private plaza in Gulberg, Lahore, as per Rescue 1122 sources. They said the body was found during a search-and-sweep operation.

The sources said the body could not be identified, but its age would be around 30 to 35 years old.

The rescue sources said the plaza was set on fire on Tuesday night, adding 14 people trapped in the plaza were rescued later.

A search-and-sweep operation was carried out after dousing the fire, Rescue 1122 said.