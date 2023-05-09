At least two PTI activists killed in clashes with LEAs

At least two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists were killed in Quetta and Malakand during clashes with the law enforcement agencies while dozens were injured.

The PTI activists and supporters in many parts of the country headed to the army installations as law and order situation continued to deteriorate following arrest of Imran Khan.

Videos emerged on social media soon after ex-PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today.

The clips showed charged PTI activists chanting slogans against the government as well as Pakistan Army.

The baton-wielding demonstrators reached inside General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi.

In other videos, they could be seen vandalising the army properties in different cities of the country including Lahore and Karachi and setting public properties on fire.

The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators but to no avail as the law enforcers retreated.

A video from Karachi showed angry protesters pelting stones at the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Shahrah-e-Faisal. They also set a Rangers picket established on the road on fire.

Police mobile vans and other public properties were also set ablaze by agitated demonstrators in different parts of the country.