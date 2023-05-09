Section 144 imposed in Punjab and Balochistan, Rangers deployed in Punjab

Punjab and Balochistan governments imposed Section 144 in their respective provinces on Tuesday in response to protests staged across the region following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The decision to impose Section 144 was made after agitated protesters stormed government buildings and blocked roads in reaction to Imran Khan’s arrest.

The Punjab caretaker government has called in Rangers, and mobile and internet services in the province have been shut down.

In a meeting of the Provincial Intelligence Committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, significant decisions were made to address the law and order situation throughout the province.

The Islamabad administration also implemented Section 144 in the capital territory.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the recent acts of vandalism carried out by PTI activists on army and police properties across various cities.

The chief minister characterized these incidents as acts of sheer terrorism rather than political expression, vowing not to spare anyone involved in assaulting the state of Pakistan.

Violent incidents unfolded in several cities following Imran Khan’s arrest.

Fuelled by outrage and dissent, PTI activists resorted to vandalism, targeting army and police properties as a form of protest.

The acts of destruction included torching vehicles, damaging infrastructure, and assaulting law enforcement personnel.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, vehemently denounced these incidents, categorizing them as acts of terrorism that threaten the stability and security of the nation.

He stressed that such violence has no place.

“I want to make it clear that this is not politics; it’s sheer terrorism,” Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared in a tweet. “My promise to the nation is that we will not spare a single person involved in this attack on the state of Pakistan. The rule of law will prevail, and justice will be served.”

Imran Khan arrested

Earlier today, Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

Imran Khan was arrested by a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), assisted by a large contingent of Rangers personnel, while he was marking his attendance through biometric verification.

The NAB chairman issued an arrest warrant for Imran Khan, who has been subsequently shifted to the NAB Rawalpindi office, according to sources.

Security had been heightened outside the NAB Rawalpindi office, with police blocking all roads leading to the office.

Anti-Riot Force, FC contingents, and additional police force had also arrived outside the NAB office.