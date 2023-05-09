Arijit Singh Injured by Over-enthusiastic Fan at Concert

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh was recently injured during a concert when an over-enthusiastic fan pulled his arm. Despite the injury, Singh continued to perform for his fans before seeking medical attention.

The incident occurred during a concert in Mumbai, where Singh was performing some of his popular songs. As he was making his way through the crowd, a fan grabbed his arm and pulled him towards them. In the process, Singh’s arm was twisted, and he suffered a minor injury.

However, instead of stopping the show, Singh continued to sing and perform for his fans. He even completed the entire setlist before seeking medical attention. The news of the incident quickly spread across social media, with fans expressing their concern for the singer’s well-being.

Singh later took to social media to inform his fans that he was okay and thanked them for their love and support. He also urged his fans to be more mindful of their actions during concerts and to prioritize the safety of everyone present.

The incident highlights the need for increased security measures at such events to ensure the safety of performers and fans alike. It also showcases the dedication and professionalism of Arijit Singh, who put his fans’ entertainment ahead of his own injury.

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood and has won numerous awards for his work. Despite the injury, he is expected to make a full recovery and continue to enthrall audiences with his melodious voice.