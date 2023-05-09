Imran ignored notices to appear in court, challenged them: minister

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the NAB issued notices to Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and asked him to join the investigation, but he refused to appear and challenged the notice in court.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the court asked the PTI chief to join the investigation and respond to the charges.

He also shed light on the Al-Qadir Trust case in which Imran Khan has been arrested.

He said an amount of over Rs50 billion recovered from the UK in exchange for properties of a real estate tycoon was deposited with the Supreme Court instead of the national treasury.

As a result of the deal, Al-Qadir Trust was created, the minister claimed, adding Imran Khan’s aide Shehzad Akbar acted as a mediator and sealed the deal.

Imran Khan was asked to challenge the charges, while the property transfer documents were already submitted. The property was transferred in the name of Al-Qadir Trust.

The UK government contacted Pakistan to return the money, Sanaullah explained, adding the 190 million pounds received from the UK were the trust of the people and were to be returned to the national treasury.

There are dozens of corruption cases in NAB against Imran Khan, the interior minister explained, adding Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Toshakhana case is also proven, and Imran Khan was stealing in that case too, the minister remarked, and said Farah Gogi, a friend of the former first wife, transferred Rs12 billion abroad.