Reham Khan reacts to Imran khan’s arrest

Reham Khan, former wife of Imran khan, took to Twitter after former prime minister was arrested by Islamabad Police on Tuesday, said she was not available for comments.

“I’m busy with a special family event. Not available for comment,” she tweeted.

On Oct 30 in 2015, Imran Khan and Reham Khan’s marriage had ended up in a divorce.

The couple has parted ways and have divorced with mutual consent.

Imran Khan, 63, wedded Reham Khan, 41, in January this year. She was a British Pakistani journalist and television anchor. Imran tweeted that it was a “painful time” and that he has “the greatest respect for Reham’s moral character & her passion to work for & help the underprivileged”.

Loved by millions across the cricket-obsessed nation for winning Pakistan its only World Cup in 1992, Khan’s sporting prowess and rugged good looks also brought him international celebrity in a country lacking glamour.

Imran married Jemima Goldsmith, the daughter of the French-British tycoon James, in 1995. She converted to Islam and the couple moved in with his family in Lahore. They divorced in 2004, allegedly over the difficulties Jemima faced in Pakistan, where she was hounded for her family’s Jewish ancestry, and his obsession with politics.