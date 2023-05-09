Marriyum Aurangzeb cancels her press conference

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb cancelled her planned press conference that was supposed to be held right after the Imran Khan’s arrest.

Also, Energy Minister Khurram Ghulam Dastagir’s press conference has also been cancelled.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the masses would not come out in support of Imran Khan if he was arrested.

Giving her reaction on Imran Khan’s statement through her twitter handle, she said Imran would be arrested in connection with prohibited foreign funding case, Toshakhana gifts theft case and for not revealing his daughter.

Many cases against Imran Khan were registered and he was guilty in all of them, she maintained.