No torture was inflicted on Imran: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief was not subjected to any form of torture.

In a tweet, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that Former Prime Minister Imran Khan did not appear before the court despite being issued several notices.

Sanaullah also stated that he was arrested for causing damage to the national treasury.

While responding to Nadeem Malik’s question as to why the arrest was made before the investigation, Rana Sanaullah stated: “The whole matter is in the documents”.

Defending the arrest, Rana said, had Imran Khan cooperated with the investigation, the documented case could have been presented in court without the need for an arrest.

Rana Sanaullah justified the matter, claiming that the investigation had revealed a clear loss of 50 to 60 billion rupees to the national treasury.

The federal minister also alleged that Imran Khan, who has accused others of corruption, was himself involved in corrupt practices, receiving hefty amounts in Tosha Khana.

Sanaullah expressed his belief that there has been no accountability for Imran Khan’s corruption.

When asked about the Supreme Court’s involvement in the matter, Rana Sanaullah stated that if there were any issues with the Court’s actions, it was up to the Court to rectify them.

Many of the Imran’s supporters have accused the government of political victimization, arguing that the charges against Imran Khan are baseless and politically motivated.

In response to these accusations, the Interior Minister reiterated that the arrest was made on the basis of evidence and due process.

Read Also: Marriyum Aurangzeb cancels her press conference

It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming days and whether Imran will be released or kept in custody.

Imran Khan has been arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in Islamabad.

He was arrested by a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that was assisted by a large contingent of the Rangers personnel, when he was marking his attendance through biometric verification.

The NAB chairman issued the arrest warrants for Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman has been shifted to the NAB Rawalpindi office, according to sources.