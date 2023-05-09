Islamabad Police launch crackdown against PTI workers

Islamabad Police on Tuesday started a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers protesting against the arrest of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

The workers allegedly had blocked the highway after the arrest of PTI Chairman and around 20 workers were arrested for blocking the Srinagar highway.

It is pertinent to note that NAB Rawalpindi arrested Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

According to security sources, Imran Khan was arrested after showing him legal warrants and security personnel did not misbehave with Khan.

NAB Chairman had issued the arrest warrant of Imran Khan on May 1.

On the other hand, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Justice Amir Farooq said that whoever has arrested Imran Khan has committed a wrong thing.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq summoned Islamabad IG in 15 minutes.

Islamabad Police IG said Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case and claimed that everything is under control are normal.

“Section 144 is in force and action will be taken in case of violation,” he added.