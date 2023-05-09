PTI top brass urges workers to take to streets against Imran’s arrest

Following the detention of Imran Khan in connection with the Al Qadir Trust and Toshakhana case, the party’s top leadership has urged their supporters to launch street protests.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar took to Twitter and said that Imran’s arrest was “not acceptable” and asserted that the PTI chief “is our red line”. He called on the nation to take to the streets against Imran’s arrest.

Asad Umar reacted hard over deposed premier’s arrest saying Pakistan’s biggest political leader had been arrested, adding the whole world is being shown that there is no law left in the country.

“A 6-member committee headed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, which was formed by Imran Khan, will announce the plan of action,” added Asad.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry urged the workers and said: “Islamabad High Court has been attacked, Imran Khan’s arrest is equivalent to attack the judiciary.”

He was earlier one who confirmed Imran’s detention saying IHC has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.

“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.

PTI Vice Chairman condeming Imran’s arrest penned “Imran Khan’s arrest is not acceptable.”

Meanwhile, PTI’s stalwart Shafqat Mahmood said that he strongly condemned Imran’s arrest, alleging that the PTI chief was also “manhandled and mistreated”.

“This is height of fascism and totally unacceptable. Rule of law in the country is over,” he said.