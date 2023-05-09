IHC terms Imran Khan’s arrest ‘legal’

In a highly anticipated ruling, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced its reserved verdict regarding the legality of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and deposed former prime minister, Imran Khan.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq declared the arrest of the former prime minister as legal, rejecting the plea for Imran Khan’s immediate release. However, the court ordered an inquiry into the incidents that occurred on the premises of the high court prior to Khan’s arrest.

Contempt notices were served to the secretary of the interior ministry and the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) for their explanation regarding why Imran Khan was apprehended from the court premises.

Imran Khan is now set to appear in the accountability court on Wednesday.

During the proceedings, the Attorney General acknowledged that lawyers had been subjected to mistreatment during the arrest.

Earlier, the chief justice had summoned the IGP to appear before the court, along with the additional attorney general and the interior ministry’s secretary. The delay in the IGP’s appearance drew the ire of the IHC chief justice, who expressed his dissatisfaction with the tardiness.

The Islamabad IGP stated that Imran Khan had been arrested in a corruption case, clarifying that it was not the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) responsible for the arrest.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that anyone involved in wrongdoing would face consequences, including action against the prime minister and ministers if necessary.

Expressing annoyance at the absence of the interior secretary in court, the chief justice questioned whether he should summon the cabinet.

The chief justice also highlighted reports of mistreatment of the police force, emphasizing that an attack on lawyers is an attack on the institution itself.

Questioning the legality of the NAB’s actions, the chief justice emphasized the importance of adherence to proper procedures, even if the arrest were to be carried out by the Rangers.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, requested the reversal of the arrest and sought interim bail, assuring the court that his client would cooperate with the investigation.

Counsel Faisal Chaudhry called for a full court hearing to reinforce respect for the case.

The chief justice noted that if the NAB executed the arrest warrant, it would become a federal issue.

The advocate general condemned the mistreatment of lawyers and requested an adjournment of the case until the following day, which was opposed by Imran Khan’s legal team.

In response, the IHC chief justice summoned the NAB Rawalpindi director general and the prosecutor general to appear within half an hour.

Imran Khan arrested

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Imran Khan was arrested by a team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which was assisted by a large contingent of Rangers personnel, as he was marking his attendance through biometric verification.

The NAB chairman issued the arrest warrants for Imran Khan.

According to sources, the PTI chairman has been shifted to the NAB Rawalpindi office.

Security has been heightened outside the NAB Rawalpindi office, with police blocking all roads leading to the premises.

Anti-Riot Force, FC contingents, and additional police forces have arrived outside the NAB office.

As per details, Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case of the National Accountability Bureau as well as the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief was set to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek bail in two cases related to sedition and attempted murder of Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

Security sources say Imran Khan was arrested after showing the legal warrant, adding the security personnel did not misbehave with the PTI chairman.

Sources also said the NAB chairman issued the arrest warrants on May 1, adding Imran Khan will be presented in the relevant court for remand.

Imran Khan was arrested from the diary branch of the Islamabad High Court was present for biometric verification, SAMAA TV witnessed. Lawyers were seen resisting the PTI chairman’s arrest, due to which the diary branch was damaged.

Meanwhile, the Polyclinic hospital in Islamabad has formed a seven-member board to conduct Imran Khan’s medical examination. The board will be headed by Dr Faridullah Shah.

Situation in Islamabad normal

The Islamabad police inspector general refuted reports of torturing anyone, saying a security detail accompanied Imran Khan’s vehicle. He added the situation in the city is normal.

He claimed Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He said Section 144 is in force in the city and anyone violating the law will be acted against.

The PTI has, meanwhile, asked all its supporters and workers in Lahore to reach Liberty Roundabout.

Massive protests appear to have broken out in several cities across the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Karak, Multan.

In view of likely chaos and protests following the arrest, imposition of Section 144 in several cities is being considered.

Reuters quoted an Imran Khan aide as saying the former premier has been arrested by the military, as reported by a local TV channel.

A Reuters witness said shortly after Khan entered the gate of the Islamabad High Court, contingents of paramilitary forces and armoured personnel carriers entered after him.

The gate was blocked by the armoured vehicles while Khan was whisked away shortly after under heavy security, the witness added.

‘Imran looted billions’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that inquiries against Imran Khan were underway at the NAB, one of which was about causing a Rs50 billion loss to the national exchequer.

Imran Khan was repeatedly issued notices, he claimed, adding Imran refused to join the investigations or appear in courts. Billions were looted in the Toshakhana case, the minister claimed.

Later, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister shed light on the Al-Qadir Trust case in which Imran Khan has been arrested.

He said an amount of over Rs50 billion recovered from the UK in exchange for properties of a real estate tycoon was deposited with the Supreme Court instead of the national treasury.

As a result of the deal, Al-Qadir Trust was created, the minister claimed, adding Imran Khan’s aide Shehzad Akbar acted as a mediator and sealed the deal.

Imran Khan was asked to challenge the charges, while the property transfer documents were already submitted. The property was transferred in the name of Al-Qadir Trust.

The UK government contacted Pakistan to return the money, Sanaullah explained, adding the 190 million pounds received from the UK were the trust of the people and were to be returned to the national treasury.

There are dozens of corruption cases in NAB against Imran Khan, the interior minister explained, adding Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Toshakhana case is also proven, and Imran Khan was stealing in that case too, the minister remarked, adding Farah Gogi, a friend of the former first wife, transferred Rs12 billion abroad.

The NAB issued notices to Imran Khan and asked him to join the investigation, but he did not appear and challenged the notice in court, Sanaullah said.

The court asked him to join the investigation and answer for the charges.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and their close aides Zulfi Bukhari and Babar Awan have been involved in Al-Qadir University Project Trust.

Documents reveal that Khan, Bushra Bibi, Bukhari, and Awan formed Al-Qadir University Project Trust that was aimed to set up ‘Al-Qadir University’ for imparting ‘quality education’ in Sohawa tehsil of Jhelum district in Punjab.

The office address of the trust has been mentioned as “Bani Gala House, Islamabad”.

Later, the trustees inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bahria Town to receive donations from the latter.

For the proposal, Bahria Town allotted 458 kanal, four marla, 58 square feet to the Trust. Fulfilling formalities, Bushra Bibi signed the MoU with Bahria Town effective from March 2019.

What is the Toshakhana case

The Toshakhana reference case was a landmark decision by the ECP that disqualified former prime minister Imran khan from holding public office for 5 years.

The case was filed in August 2022 against Khan by the PDM-led Shehbaz Sharif government for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts in annual assets submitted to ECP.

The ECP initiated the inquiry and announced its final verdict on 21 October 2022 as ECP disqualified Imran from holding public for short term period for making the offense involving dishonest behavior, fabricated information, and inaccurate declaration.