IHC reserves verdict on legality of Imran Khan’s arrest

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on whether the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and deposed former prime minister Imran Khan is legal or not.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that he will issue an appropriate decision.

During the proceedings, the Attorney General admitted that the lawyers have been tortured during the arrest.

Earlier, the Chief Justice at IHC had ordered the Islamabad Inspector General (IG) to appear before the court alongside the additional attorney general and the interior secretary.

“We told you to appear in court within 15 minutes but you came after 45 minutes,” the IHC CJ observed, expressing anger at the delay.’ The Islamabad IG replied that he had found out about Imran’s arrest from the media. “He has been arrested in a case pertaining to corrupt practices,” he told the judge and submitted the PTI chief’s arrest warrant in court.

“But as far as I know and from what the court staff said, Imran was not arrested by the NAB,” Justice Farooq noted. “I will issue an appropriate order if the arrest was in violation of the law,” Farooq added, according to the report.

“Whoever has done this is wrong,” Chief Justice Aamir Farooq observed. “I will also take action against the prime minister and ministers if needed.”

As the interior secretary did not appear in court, the IHC chief justice expressed annoyance and asked if he should summon the cabinet now.

The chief justice said they also heard the police force was tortured.

Islamabad IGP Akbar Nasir Khan told the court that Imran Khan has been arrested in a corruption case.

The CJ said if the act turns out against the law everyone will be proceeded against.

He asked if the NAB action was carried out under the law, adding even if it was to be done through the Rangers, it should be under law and proper procedure.

Imran’s lawyer Khawaja Haris sought reversal of the arrest, and asked the court to grant interim bail in the case, assuring his client will join the investigation.

Counsel Faisal Chaudhry sought a full court to hear the case to reinforce its respect.

The chief justice remarked that an attack on lawyers is an attack on the institution and himself. He also remarked that if the NAB implemented the arrest warrant, then it is a federal issue.

The advocate general also condemned the treatment meted out to lawyers. He also requested for adjourning the case till tomorrow, however the plea was objected to by Imran Khan’s lawyers.

The IHC chief justice then summoned the NAB Rawalpindi director general and the prosecutor general within half an hour.

Imran Khan arrested

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Imran Khan was arrested by a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that was assisted by a large contingent of the Rangers personnel, when he was marking his attendance through biometric verification.

The NAB chairman issued the arrest warrants for Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman has been shifted to the NAB Rawalpindi office, according to sources.

Security has been beefed up outside the NAB Rawalpindi office. Police has blocked all roads leading to the office.

Anti-Riot Force, FC contingents and additional police force has reached outside the NAB office.

As per details, Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case of the National Accountability Bureau as well as the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief was set to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek bail in two cases related to sedition and attempted murder on Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

Security sources say Imran Khan was arrested after showing the legal warrant, adding the security personnel did not misbehave with the PTI chairman.

Sources also said the NAB chairman issued the arrest warrants on May 1, adding Imran Khan will be presented in the relevant court for remand.

Imran Khan was arrested from the diary branch of the Islamabad High Court was present for biometric verification, SAMAA TV witnessed. Lawyers were seen resisting the PTI chairman’s arrest, due to which the diary branch was damaged.

Meanwhile, the Polyclinic hospital in Islamabad has formed a seven-member board to conduct Imran Khan’s medical examination. The board will be headed by Dr Faridullah Shah.

Situation in Islamabad normal

The Islamabad police inspector general refuted reports of torturing anyone, saying a security detail accompanied Imran Khan’s vehicle. He added the situation in the city is normal.

He claimed Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He said Section 144 is in force in the city and anyone violating the law will be acted against.

The PTI has, meanwhile, asked all its supporters and workers in Lahore to reach Liberty Roundabout.

Massive protests appear to have broken out in several cities across the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Karak, Multan.

In view of likely chaos and protests following the arrest, imposition of Section 144 in several cities is being considered.

Reuters quoted an Imran Khan aide as saying the former premier has been arrested by the military, as reported by a local TV channel.

A Reuters witness said shortly after Khan entered the gate of the Islamabad High Court, contingents of paramilitary forces and armored personnel carriers entered after him.

The gate was blocked by the armored vehicles while Khan was whisked away shortly after under heavy security, the witness added.

‘Imran looted billions’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that inquiries against Imran Khan were underway at the NAB, one of which was about causing a Rs50 billion loss to the national exchequer.

Imran Khan was repeatedly issued notices, he claimed, adding Imran refused to join the investigations or appear in courts. Billions were looted in the Toshakhana case, the minister claimed.

Later, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister shed light on the Al-Qadir Trust case in which Imran Khan has been arrested.

He said an amount of over Rs50 billion recovered from the UK in exchange for properties of a real estate tycoon was deposited with the Supreme Court instead of the national treasury.

As a result of the deal, Al-Qadir Trust was created, the minister claimed, adding Imran Khan’s aide Shehzad Akbar acted as a mediator and sealed the deal.

Imran Khan was asked to challenge the charges, while the property transfer documents were already submitted. The property was transferred in the name of Al-Qadir Trust.

The UK government contacted Pakistan to return the money, Sanaullah explained, adding the 190 million pounds received from the UK were the trust of the people and were to be returned to the national treasury.

There are dozens of corruption cases in NAB against Imran Khan, the interior minister explained, adding Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Toshakhana case is also proven, and Imran Khan was stealing in that case too, the minister remarked, adding Farah Gogi, a friend of the former first wife, transferred Rs12 billion abroad.

The NAB issued notices to Imran Khan and asked him to join the investigation, but he did not appear and challenged the notice in court, Sanaullah said.

The court asked him to join the investigation and answer for the charges.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and their close aides Zulfi Bukhari and Babar Awan have been involved in Al-Qadir University Project Trust.

Documents reveal that Khan, Bushra Bibi, Bukhari, and Awan formed Al-Qadir University Project Trust that was aimed to set up ‘Al-Qadir University’ for imparting ‘quality education’ in Sohawa tehsil of Jhelum district in Punjab.

The office address of the trust has been mentioned as “Bani Gala House, Islamabad”.

Later, the trustees inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bahria Town to receive donations from the latter.

For the proposal, Bahria Town allotted 458 kanal, four marla, 58 square feet to the Trust. Fulfilling formalities, Bushra Bibi signed the MoU with Bahria Town effective from March 2019.

What is the Toshakhana case

The Toshakhana reference case was a landmark decision by the ECP that disqualified former prime minister Imran khan from holding public office for 5 years.

The case was filed in August 2022 against Khan by the PDM-led Shehbaz Sharif government for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts in annual assets submitted to ECP.

The ECP initiated the inquiry and announced its final verdict on 21 October 2022 as ECP disqualified Imran from holding public for short term period for making the offense involving dishonest behavior, fabricated information, and inaccurate declaration.