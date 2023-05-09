US Dollar inches towards Rs285 in interbank trading

US Dollar gained record 45 paisas to reach Rs284.30 in Interbank against the Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday trading,

In the open market, dollar has gained rupees one and available to the public at Rs289.

Read More: Moody’s warning: Pakistan could default without IMF bailout loans

Read More: IMF puts up new demand for $1.1 billion loan revival programme

It is pertinent to note that local unit is under pressure amid IMF new demand from Pakistan to make foreign exchange reserves equivalent to two months of imports.

SAMAA TV reported amount of foreign exchange equivalent to two months’ imports is $11 billion to $12 billion dollars.