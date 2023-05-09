Mother’s Day 2023: Why does it vary by date? Tracing the origins

Mother’s Day social media posts have already begun trending on different Social Networking Sites (SNS) as the day falls on the second Sunday of May, which is May 14 this year.

One Mother’s Day not enough? Here’s is one of the great ironies of life.

Different countries celebrate Mothering Sunday or Mothers’ Day on different days. In the UK, Mothering Sunday is held on the fourth Sunday in Lent. In the USA, Mothers’ Day is held on the second Sunday in May.

The fact that the dates are different is entirely due to tradition.

The origin of Mother’s Day can be traced back to ancient civilizations, where mothers were celebrated for their nurturing and life-giving qualities. Over time, the idea of honoring mothers on a specific day spread to other countries, but the dates of celebration vary.

However, comparing just the US and UK.

United Kingdom (UK)

Strictly speaking, in the UK there is no Mother’s Day, It’s Mothering Sunday, which is in fact tomorrow, 10 May.

The UK celebrates on the Fourth Sunday in Lent, a religious date. (Lent is the period of 40 days not counting Sundays ending on the day before Easter Sunday).

This was originally a day for visiting “mother church”, the cathedral of the diocese, but it also came to be a day when apprentices were given time off and would go home to visit their family.

United States (US)

The US celebrates the date of the Sunday closest to Anna Jarvis’s mothers death. Anna Jarvis (the founder of the United States Mother’s Day) held a memorial ceremony to honour her mother and all mothers at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church, on the 2nd Sunday in May 1908, three years after her mother’s death on the 9th May.

In other countries

The end result is that there are actually at least two Mothers ‘days’ being celebrated, (other countries have different dates).

In some countries, such as Mexico and El Salvador, Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 10th every year, regardless of the day of the week. This tradition dates back to 1922 when the Mexican government established the date to honor all mothers. In these countries, May 10th is a national holiday, and families gather to celebrate their mothers with food, flowers, and gifts.

Mother’s Day in most countries in the Arab world is celebrated on March 21, the first day of spring.

Thailand celebrates Mother’s Day on August 12 – the birthday of Queen Mother Sirikit.