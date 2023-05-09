Rs362.48bn collected as petroleum levy in nine months

In order to fulfil the tough monetary conditions set by the International Monetary Fund, collection of petroleum levy continues from consumers. In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, petroleum levy of Rs362.48 billion has been collected.

This amount is Rs237 billion more than that collected in the same period last year.

In the last quarter of the fiscal year, it is likely to collect another Rs493 billion in levy from the consumers.

The option of 17% GST on petroleum also remains to meet the targets.

The overall target of petroleum levy for the current year has been set at Rs855 billion.

Meanwhile, petroleum products appear to be a major source of income for the government. Documents seen by SAMAA TV present the details of various taxes levied on petrol and diesel.

With the recent hike in petrol price by Rs10 per liter, the petroleum levy has been increased to Rs57, which is Rs7 more than the amount requested by the IMF.

At present, the government is charging Rs73 per liter tax on petrol and Rs60 per liter on diesel.