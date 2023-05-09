Marriyum sees masses apathy if Imran Khan arrested

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan saying the masses would not come out in support of Imran Khan if he was arrested.

Giving her reaction to Imran Khan’s statement on his arrest through her Twitter handle, she said Imran would be arrested in connection with a prohibited foreign funding case, Toshakhana gifts theft case, and for not revealing his daughter.

Many cases against Imran Khan were registered and he was guilty in all of them, she maintained.

The minister remarked that the person who launched a dirty campaign against the martyrs of the Armed Forces, could not call it “ my army“.

Similarly, she said the person who conspired against the country and made the people hungry and unemployed could not term them as “ my people.“

Marriyum Aurangzeb reminded Imran Khan that FIR in the Wazirabad firing case was not registered by the then Punjab government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and the investigation was not done by his own party president and the then chief minister.