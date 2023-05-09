Watch Live
40 Pistols, 2 Rifles. 8,000 cartridges, 2000 bullets seized from car

Police seize vehicle, arrest weapon smugglers
Jahangir Akram Khan May 09, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Lahore Police on Tuesday foiled a huge amount of illegal weapons supply in Lahore’s Shafiqabad area.

Police seized 40 Pistols, 2 Rifles. 8,000 cartridges,2,000 bullets from car.

The weapon smugglers were trying to shift the illegal weapons consignment from Peshawar.

Police have arrested the accused and also seized the vehicle.

