40 Pistols, 2 Rifles. 8,000 cartridges, 2000 bullets seized from car
Police seize vehicle, arrest weapon smugglers
Lahore Police on Tuesday foiled a huge amount of illegal weapons supply in Lahore’s Shafiqabad area.
Police seized 40 Pistols, 2 Rifles. 8,000 cartridges,2,000 bullets from car.
The weapon smugglers were trying to shift the illegal weapons consignment from Peshawar.
Police have arrested the accused and also seized the vehicle.
