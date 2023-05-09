WATCH: Hyundai’s e-Corner ‘crab driving’ takes parallel parking to whole new level

Hyundai Mobis, a leading automotive parts manufacturer in South Korea, has unveiled its latest development in automobile wheel technology: the ‘e-corner module’.

This new innovation allows the wheels to turn 90 degrees, enabling the car to drive perpendicular for parking and rotate in place, making it an essential technology for future urban mobility.

The e-Corner System is a dream technology that allows for high-speed quick changes in direction.

The wheels are capable of driving diagonally at a 45-degree angle, allowing the car to go sideways, about-face, diagonally and more.

Hyundai’s short video showcasing several driving modes demonstrates the versatility of this cutting-edge technology.

This new technology is not only perfect for parallel parking, but it is also crucial in making PBVs (Purpose Built Vehicles).

The e-Corner module packages a wheel’s suspension, braking, and steering necessities into a free-standing assembly connected at the corner of a vehicle to an in-wheel motor.

A vehicle fitted with four e-Corner modules would look and run just like a traditional EV in everyday use, but all of its driving functions are by-wire.

As for the term “Crab Driving,” Hyundai gets the nod for using the appropriate decapod terminology as marine crabs walk sideways or forward, not diagonally, making Hyundai’s e-Corner module an aptly named technology.