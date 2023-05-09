PM’s delays his departure from London for important political meetings

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his stay in London by a day due to his ‘important political engagements’ in the U.K.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister will now leave for home on Wednesday.

She said the Prime Minister went to Britain for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of Great Britain.

Back at home, Prime Minister has been facing political and ‘Constitutional crisis’ as opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demands snap polls on simultaneous date, along with apex court ordered ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif has asked to take strict measures to solve the problems of the people of Pakistan.

The PM was speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV in London.

He said the government took over when Pakistan was in trouble, and now they were making utmost efforts to pull it out of its crises.

PM Sharif said his visit to the UK was successful, and he also held an important meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who directed to take strict measures for solving people’s problems.

The prime minister said Pakistani parliament was the supreme institution, and the struggle to maintain that supremacy will continue.

