BHC seeks replies on plea for action against Imran under Article 6

The Balochistan High Court has declared a petition seeking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan under Article 6 maintainable, and sought responses from the parties concerned.

BHC Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana conducted the proceedings on maintainability of the petition.

The petition mentioned that the Supreme Court had declared the move to dissolve the National Assembly unconstitutional.

A case of high treason should be initiated against Imran Khan, it added.

The court adjourned the proceedings till May 29 and sought replies from the parties concerned.

The petition was filed on behalf of Advocate Abdul Raziq Shar, and has made Imran Khan, the government of Pakistan, the attorney general and others parties to the petition.