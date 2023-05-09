IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Imran’s plea against 121 cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its verdict on the maintainability of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s plea seeking a halt in proceedings in the 121 cases registered against him.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, adopted the stance that 127 first information reports have been registered against his client.

Also Read: Imran Khan prepares special power of attorney to nominate substitute

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq said the complainant has submitted the record of the 127 cases before the Lahore High Court as well.

“This may give the impression that the Lahore High Court or the Islamabad High Court is not doing anything,” the judge remarked. “I will issue the same order that the LHC has.”

The chief justice asked the petitioner to argue only to the extent of Islamabad, and talk about the cases in Lahore with the LHC.

Also Read: LHC seeks detailed report from Punjab govt on all cases filed against Imran

“Do not resort to duplication here,” Justice Farooq observed.

The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the Punjab government by May 10, on all the cases registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The court was hearing Imran Khan’s petition seeking a halt in implementation on the 121 cases registered against him. It adjourned further hearing till May 12.

Bail petition in IHC

On the other hand, Imran Khan has moved the court seeking bail in a case registered on charges of violating Section 144 and taking out a rally in Islamabad without permission.

The case was registered at the Margalla police station.

Also Read: Pro-judiciary rally: 45 PTI workers sent to jail over Section 144 violation

The petition seeks an order for the police against arresting Imran Khan, and grant him bail.

The PTI held a rally in Islamabad on Saturday. The police had registered a case against Imran Khan and others for organizing the rally without permission.