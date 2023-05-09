Pakistan’s internet ranks among the worst in world

Pakistan’s internet has been ranked among the slowest in the world, according to a report prepared by Bytes for All, Pakistan, a leading digital rights organization in the country.

The report, titled ‘Internet Landscape Report 2022’, stated that while there have been some gains in terms of internet access and overall governance, there is still a lot more to be desired as the country remains among the worst performers, even within Asia.

The report highlights that a significant portion of the population still lacks access to the internet, with around 15% having no access to internet and telecom services.

Furthermore, those who do have access suffer through slow speeds and erratic service.

Pakistan ranks 118 out of 141 countries for mobile internet speed and 150 out of 178 countries for fixed broadband speed, with an average speed of 10.15-15.5Mbps, according to a press release by Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index as of December 2022.

Despite increased internet penetration in Pakistan, the report shows that the country has a long way to go to improve its digital infrastructure and provide affordable, reliable, and high-speed internet access to all citizens.

The slow internet speed has hindered the country’s economic growth and progress, as well as limited access to online education, healthcare, and other essential services.

In addition to internet speed, the report also highlights concerns regarding digital rights and online censorship in Pakistan.

The report recommends increasing investment in digital infrastructure, creating a favorable regulatory environment for the telecom sector, promoting competition in the market, and strengthening cybersecurity measures to create a safe and secure online environment for citizens.

Lack of inclusivity

The Inclusive Internet Index of 2022, commissioned by Meta and executed by Economist Impact, saw Pakistan ranked last out of 22 countries in Asia overall, and 79 globally across the key indicators of Availability, Affordability, Relevance and Readiness.

PTA benchmark survey

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reviewed the Broadband Quality of Service Regulations, 2014 this year and issued revisions, with a name change to “Fixed Broadband Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2022”.

Among other changes, the regulations increased internet speed requirements for downloads to 4Mbps (up from 256 kbps) and 2Mbps upload, with internetservice providers (ISPs) required to provide the advertised speeds at least 80% of the time.

Other regulations introduced improved Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) related to internet speed and quality, with an emphasis on net neutrality i.e. service providers cannot slow down/degrade internet speeds or delay/block specific parts of the internet as all must be treated equally.

Massive gender gap

The report also highlighted Pakistanʼs poor standing in terms of access for females, though noting that the gap had narrowed slightly over time. In summary, Pakistan had the widest gender gap in mobile ownership of all countries surveyed with just half of women owning a mobile phone, as compared to over 75% of men.