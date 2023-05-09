ECP says no by-poll to be held on Mufti Shakoor’s vacant NA seat

The Election Commission of Pakistan has declared the National Assembly seat held by deceased religious affairs minister, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, vacant.

After the notification of the National Assembly Secretariat, the seat of NA-51 has been declared vacant.

The commission also announced that there will be no by-election on the vacant seat of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, as the present assembly will complete its tenure in August.

Mufti Shakoor had died in a road accident in April. The federal minister was heading towards Secretariat Chowk from Marriott Hotel when the accident occurred.

The police said the minister was driving the car himself when a Toyota Hilux Revo with five people onboard smashed into his vehicle from the driver’s side.

A case was registered into the minister’s death with the Secretariat police station on the complaint of Mufti Shakoor’s friend, Qudratullah.

The first information report mentions the provisions of accidental murder, over-speeding, damage to the vehicle. Mufti Shakoor died on the spot after being hit by a high-speed vehicle, the report states.

The minister’s official vehicle was also completely destroyed in the accident, the FIR added.