Drug trafficking: How 50g weed lands in Pakistan from U.K.?

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) raided two private courier offices in Lahore and Sialkot and recovered collectively around five kilogram of ice drugs from parcel meant to dispatch for United States and New Zealand along with a weed parcel came from London.

The team raided a private courier office located in Sialkot and recovered 2 kg and 760 grams of ice from the parcel sent to New Zealand and America.

Parcel from London

The ANF authorities said 50 grams of hashish was recovered from a parcel at a private courier office in Lahore that was dispatched from London.

Massive raid at Islamabad and Lahore airports

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) in a joint operation at Islamabad Airport seized two kg and 836 grams of ice (drugs) recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger trying to fly to Bahrain.

The passenger has been detained for further interrogation..

Also, ASF and ANF teams recovered adsorbed ice from t-shirts to be sent to Australia by cargo at Lahore Airport.

In another raid, one kg and 200 grams of weed was recovered from a truck sold at Singjani Toll Plaza in Islamabad.

The spokesperson said two accused residents of Lahore and Kasur have been arrested.

Joint action in KP

In a joint action by ANF and Frontier Constabulary FC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Qamber Khel and recovered 24 kg 400 grams of hashish recovered from plastic bags.

Spokesman said cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and investigation have started.