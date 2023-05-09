Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to Pakistan after two decades

Ethiopian Airlines, a prominent aviation group in Africa, resumed its flights to Pakistan after nearly two decades, confirmed an official of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday.

The first direct flight, with 110 passengers onboard landed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on May 9, 2023. However, the airline will now operate four weekly direct flights to Karachi after having completed the prerequisites.

The passengers include senior Ethiopian officials, diplomats, and a trade delegation, who were given a traditional and grand welcome upon arrival.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his delegation, accompanied by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Ikramullah Dharejo, and Murtaza Wahab, welcomed the flight at the Old Terminal.

The development comes at a time when foreign airlines are struggling with operations in Pakistan.

“We are excited to return to Karachi nearly two decades after we last served the city. As the most populous city in Pakistan, Karachi will be a crucial gateway to Pakistan and the wider South Asia region,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew while commenting on the resumption of services to Karachi, according to the company’s website.

“As the only flight connecting Pakistan with Africa, the planned service to Karachi will have a significant contribution in strengthening the diplomatic and economic relations between the two regions,” he added.

“It will also offer convenient air connectivity to the growing number of Pakistani investors in Africa as well as tourists.”

Karachi will be Ethiopian Airlines’ 37th destination in Asia.