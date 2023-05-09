Imran’s removal from PTI office: LHC reserves verdict on bench constitution

The Lahore High Court has reserved its decision on whether to refer the multiple petitions seeking removal of Imran Khan from the chairmanship of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to a single or larger bench.

Justice Abid Hussain Chattha heard the petitions filed by of local lawyer Afaq Ahmed and others.

The petitioner’s counsel expressed no confidence in Justice Chattha, remarking that he has remained associated with the PTI.

“It is better to refer the petition to another bench,’ the counsel stated.

The court asked whether the counsel wanted the plea to be heard by a single or larger bench.

The lawyer responded that the file must be sent to the high court chief justice.

The PTI chief, the chief election commissioner and others have been made parties to the petitions.

The petitions took the stance that the election commission declared Imran Khan disqualified for concealing the Toshakhana details.

Legally, after disqualification, no one can hold the post of the party chief, the petition stated, adding the election commission was moved, but no action was taken on the application.

The petition sought the removal of Imran Khan from the post of chairman of the PTI.

Local lawyers Afaq Advocate and others have filed the petitions, while the court has asked the petitioners to furnish some documents.

In October last year, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference. He was disqualified from holding public office.

The former prime minister, who had then recently won by-elections from six National Assembly seats, was declared ineligible to retain any of his seats, including NA-95 Mianwali, that he currently retains.

The commission said Imran Khan was found guilty of corrupt practices. He was disqualified under Section 163-P. However, it was not a lifetime disqualification.