Punjab Police abolishes pickets, outposts on IG orders

On the instructions of IG Punjab, the unnecessary checkpoints of many police stations across Punjab have been abolished including seven in provincial metropolis Lahore.

On the orders of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, seven unnecessary checkpoints of seven police stations in Lahore were abolished.

A notification has been issued to abolish seven unnecessary checkpoints was issued on Monday.

Police checkpoints which were abolished in Lahore including FC College checkpoint of Gulbarg police station, industrial estate checkpoint of Kahana police station, Sabzi Mandi checkpoint of Ravi Road police station, Marghazar Colony police station of Hanjarwal police station, and Sandah police station.

Lahore Police also removed a few outposts including outpost of Rewaz Garden. outpost of Janubi Cantonment includes Cavalry Ground and the outpost of Ladhay Kay.

Read More: Imran asks PM Shehbaz questions locked away in the vault