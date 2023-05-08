‘Adipurush’ trailer launch leaves fans excited

The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming Indian film “Adipurush” was recently launched, leaving fans thrilled and excited for its release. The film is a retelling of the Hindu epic “Ramayana” and stars popular Bollywood actor Prabhas in the lead role of Lord Rama.

The trailer was unveiled at a grand event attended by the film’s cast and crew, as well as prominent figures from the film industry. The event was hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar, who praised the film’s director, Om Raut, for his vision and passion.

The trailer features stunning visuals and action-packed sequences, with Prabhas showcasing his fighting skills and charisma as Lord Rama. The film also stars Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as Sita and veteran actor Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the film’s primary antagonist.

Fans of Prabhas and the “Ramayana” epic were quick to praise the trailer on social media, with many commending the film’s production values and the performances of the actors. The film is expected to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and is slated for a theatrical release in August 2023.

“Adipurush” has been in the news for several months now, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on the film’s progress and casting. The film’s team has also faced criticism and controversy for some of its choices, including the casting of a non-Hindu actor as Ravana.

However, the team behind the film has assured fans that they have taken great care and attention to detail in their retelling of the epic, and have consulted with scholars and experts to ensure accuracy and respect for the source material.

With its impressive trailer and star-studded cast, “Adipurush” looks poised to be one of the biggest Indian films of the year, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until its release.